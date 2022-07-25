media release: A Room of One's Own welcomes Foz Meadows for a virtual conversation on their book A Strange and Stubborn Endurance

The story centers on Velasin vin Aaro, the scion of a noble house who never planned to marry at all, let alone to forge a political alliance with a woman from the neighboring kingdom of Tithenai. When a violent, traumatic confrontation reveals his preference for men, Vel fears he’s ruined the diplomatic union before it can even begin. But while his family is ready to disown him, the Tithenai envoy has a different solution: for Vel to marry his former intended’s brother, Caethari Aeduria, instead. For Cae’s part, while he always knew he might end up in a political marriage, his sudden betrothal to a man from Ralia, where such relationships are forbidden, comes as something of a shock.

Vel’s journey to Tithena is plagued by violence, and what initially seems like a streak of bad luck is revealed to be much more sinister. With an unknown faction willing to kill to end their new alliance, Vel and Cae have no choice but to trust each other. Survival is one thing, but love—as both will learn—is quite another.

Foz Meadows (all pronouns) is a queer Australian author, essayist, reviewer and poet. She has won two Best Fan Writer awards (a Hugo Award in 2019 and a Ditmar Award in 2017) for yelling on the internet, and has also received the Norma K. Hemming Award in 2018 for her queer Shakespearean novella, Coral Bones. Her essays, reviews, poetry and short fiction have appeared in various venues, including Uncanny Magazine, Apex Magazine, Goblin Fruit, The Huffington Post and Strange Horizons. Foz currently lives in California with her family. A Strange and Stubborn Endurance is her fifth novel.