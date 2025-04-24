The Fragility and Performance of Democracy in the U.S.: Taking Stock After the First 100 Days of the Trump Administration

media release: Intense partisanship, public distrust in institutions, and concerns about government accountability have raised doubts about the sustainability of U.S. democracy. At the 100 day mark of the Trump presidency, this event evaluates both the current situation and the overall health of the American political system.

Featuring an in-depth program and a wide range of political science experts, this event will be held beginning at 1:15pm with a reception following at 5pm in the Howard Auditorium at the UW-Madison Fluno Center (601 University Ave). Advanced registration is required with a livestream option available for those unable to attend in person.

Sponsored by the UW-Madison Elections Research Center and Department of Political Science.

Schedule and registration at https://elections.wisc.edu/trump-100/

Check out the schedule and speakers for the event below:

1:15pm – Barry Burden (UW-Madison)

“Political Parties and the Governing Crisis”

1:45pm – Donald Moynihan (University of Michigan)

“The New Politicization of the Administrative State”

Moderated by Susan Yackee (UW-Madison)

2:30pm – Julia Azari (Marquette University)

“Whose Message is Trump Delivering? Mandate Claims, Responsiveness, and Trump as GOP Leader”

Moderated by Barry Burden

3:30pm – William Howell (Johns Hopkins University)

“Presidential Power and the Administrative State”

Moderated by Eleanor Powell (UW-Madison)

4:15pm – Vanessa Williamson (Brookings Institution)