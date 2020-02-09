Frail Body, snag, ghostar
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: 7:30PM DOORS, 7:45PM SOUND, $8. ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE.
Communication is excited to bring two amazing Midwest screamo acts to Madison!
Frail Body, from Rockford, plays emotionally tense screamo infused with hardcore and post-rock. Their 2019 debut LP "A Brief Memoriam" (Deathwish Records) tackles grief, depression, and mourning at a blistering pace.
Milwaukee’s Snag write screamo/atmospheric post-punk revolving around climate anxiety. Their first, self-titled LP was released on Middleman Records (US), Zegema Beach Records(Canada), and Dasein Records (Europe).
snagmke.bandcamp.com/album/snag-2
Madison local post-rock, noise act with tinges of shoegaze and midwest emo.
IG:communicationmadison
2645 Milwaukee St Madison, WI 53704