Frail Body, snag, ghostar

press release: 7:30PM DOORS, 7:45PM SOUND, $8. ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE.

-

Communication is excited to bring two amazing Midwest screamo acts to Madison!

Frail Body

Frail Body, from Rockford, plays emotionally tense screamo infused with hardcore and post-rock. Their 2019 debut LP "A Brief Memoriam" (Deathwish Records) tackles grief, depression, and mourning at a blistering pace.

frailbody.com

snag

Milwaukee’s Snag write screamo/atmospheric post-punk revolving around climate anxiety. Their first, self-titled LP was released on Middleman Records (US), Zegema Beach Records(Canada), and Dasein Records (Europe).

snagmke.bandcamp.com/album/snag-2

ghostar

Madison local post-rock, noise act with tinges of shoegaze and midwest emo.

ghostar.bandcamp.com

IG:communicationmadison

communicationmadison.com

2645 Milwaukee St Madison, WI 53704