Fraktal Frank's Friendly Fire
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: We're excited to announce the Wisconsin ‘Get Out The Vote’ Concert Series leading up to the November 5th election, sponsored by Stand With Crypto.
We’re bringing some of Wisconsin's best local musicians to the stage for a powerful cause: encouraging voter participation!
Anthony Deutsch (Keys and Vocals)
Pawan Benjamin (Sax and Synth)
Timothy Russell (Percussion and Microchips)
