53704 Frame by Frame Film Festival

media release: A showcase of films telling stories about or by people affiliated with the 53704 zip code on Madison’s east and north sides.

For information on submitting short film for consideration, email producer@ohioavenue.com

Confirmed filmmakers include: Gretta Wing Miller, Zach Kmiec, Tabletop Studios’ Nelle Burke and John May, Jackson (Eagan) Jarvis, Mitch Deitz, Karen Faster and (we hope) East High School video students.

More info at ohioavenue.com