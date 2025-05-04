Framing Hanley, Makeout, Rookie of the Year, Sierra Annie

Presented by Midwest Mix-Up.

media release: A quartet with their hearts worn proudly on their sleeves, FRAMING HANLEY are a band for fans of melding genres masterfully. Since their arrival onto the scene in 2007, Framing Hanley have picked up a gold plaque from the RIAA, earned over a half-billion streams, accolades from Billboard, Loudwire, Kerrang! and more, further cementing that their emotion-fueled songwriting produced songs that people could really attach themselves to. With four studio albums in their impressive catalog, including the cover of Lil Wayne's "Lollipop" that went Gold, the band is a rarity, equally as comfortable on a bill with acts like Good Charlotte to Sick Puppies.

From Nashville, Framing Hanley are comprised of Kenneth Nixon (vocals, guitar), Nic Brooks (guitar), Jonathan Stoye (bass), and Matt Naff (drums), and their anthemic rock-infused R&B continues to garner thousands of new fans with every single drop. Their collective love for expanding their sonic palette led to writing sessions in 2024 in order to provide their diehard audience with a brand new studio EP, Flowers, coming to us all this spring. The date will be announced imminently, as will cover art and track listing.

Check out the video for first single "Mean It" here.

Snagging influence for their newest material from diverse outfits that span from the hard hitting nuances of Glassjaw to production elements akin to Childish Gambino, Framing Hanley took the time away to facilitate growth both personally and musically. Of their upcoming 2025 material, guitarist Brooks offered, "This EP is a roller coaster. We're melding together a handful of different styles, bringing in electronic elements, some R&B elements, and jazzy vibes. We're also trying to bring back the heavier energy. We’re interested in making something that feels real."

The first taste of their latest iteration, Framing Hanley released "Mean It," showcasing the band's instrumentation and ability to create chantable choruses for their crowds to sing along. Of the single, Nixon spills, "We felt that 'Mean It' was the perfect reintroduction, if you will, of Framing Hanley in 2025. We're stoked as hell for this year and have plans to release more music this year than we have in the last 15 years in total."

Dedicated to touring and connecting with their listeners, Framing Hanley create music that hits the mark on multiple levels: thematically, emotionally and sonically. Never ones to suppress inspiration, wherever and whenever it may strike, this is a four-piece that has grown alongside their fanbase, always ready and willing to dip their toes into something new.

Catching them on the road has just been made more tangible, as the band will be hitting the pavement soon, ready to unleash their dynamic tunes onto fans new and old alike on "The Flowers Tour," starting this April. For fans of bands that masterfully fuse genres together like Breaking Benjamin, Rain City Drive, and I Prevail, Framing Hanley are happy to shake up the scene.