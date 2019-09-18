press release: Marcia Chatelain is a Provost’s Distinguished Associate Professor of History and African American Studies at Georgetown. The author of South Side Girls: Growing up in the Great Migration from Duke University Press, she teaches about women’s and girls’ history, as well as the history of black capitalism. Her talk will focus on her upcoming book Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America, which will be released by Liveright Publishing, a division of W.W. Norton and Company, in January 2020. Chatelain’s book will examine the intricate relationship among African American politicians, civil rights organizations, communities, and the fast food industry. Her next book will examine the history of college access programs and the specific ways that first-generation college students are transforming higher education. In 2017, she held an Eric and Wendy Schmidt Fellowship at the New America think tank. During the 2017-2018 academic year, she held a National Endowment for the Humanities Faculty Fellowship. She is currently an Andrew Carnegie Fellow.

This talk is presented in partnership with the Wisconsin School of Business.