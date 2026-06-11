Francis Medrano, Ótimo Dance, Los Americanos, Richard Hildner Armacanqui Quartet

media release: From Rainbows to Roots Fundraiser Concert - an evening of Latin American Music & Dance

https://www.facebook.com/events/1897317624272790/

Enjoy a Latin American music & dance-filled evening at Bernell's bar featuring Madison's top dance, music groups and artists from around the world with Afro-Peruvian artist FRANCIS MEDRANO, OTIMO SAMBA DANCE GROUP, LOS AMERICANOS BAND & THE RICHARD HILDNER QUARTET and more! All proceeds from the concert will be utilized for the good cause of supporting the children of an Andean Indigenous community called Laramarca, Peru, which is vulnerable to international mining companies poisoning the environment from which they survive. This fundraiser has been organized by Natalia Armacanqui who is a direct descendent of the village of Laramarca who continues to strive for the collective well-being of her Indigenous community.