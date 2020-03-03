Francisco Martinez

press release: Cafe CODA brings you 'Acoustic Tuesdays', hosted by Aaron Konkol of NATTY NATION. The first event of the series celebrated Aaron's birthday & featured NATTY NATION, Madison's premiere Reggae group, and was a huge success with (surprisingly) lots of dancing. Following weeks will feature other local, regional, & touring 'roots'/acoustic ensembles. All events hosted by Aaron will be $10 & include a free drink.