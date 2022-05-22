Francisco Martinez

media release: The New Music Series curated by Anders Svanoe features some of the region's finest musicians and composers exploring and navigating their own original music. New Music Series performances generally take place the last Sunday of every month at 5:00pm. Performances are free, but a donation to support the series is appreciated.

Artists interested in taking part in the series should contact Anders Svanoe at svanoea@gmail.com.

Francisco Savage Martínez came to Madison in 2002, and immediately made his mark at the beginning of his midwestern musical journey with the AfroCuban fusion band El Clan Destino. Throughout his years in Madison, Francisco has played African rhythms with Kikeh Mato, Latin jazz with Tony Castañeda, Latin pop with Son Contrabando, reggae with Natty Nation, and is currently writing and performing with his own AfroCuban salsa ensemble Rebulú