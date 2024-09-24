media release: Formed on a stormy evening in 2015, FRÄNDER unites Swedish and Estonian folk traditions with a modern twist. The group — comprising Swedish siblings Daniel, Gabbi, and Natasja, along with Estonian flutist Säde Tatar—has captivated audiences worldwide, from Scandinavia to Japan, with their unique "heavy folk" sound. FRÄNDER's debut album set the stage, and their latest release, FRÄNDER II, breaks new ground, blending acoustic instruments with a heavier, modern sound. Drawing influences from Led Zeppelin to traditional Nordic dance music, FRÄNDER is redefining the boundaries of folk music. Join FRÄNDER on their journey as they continue to enchant listeners, pushing the limits of what's possible in folk and world music. Experience the hauntingly evocative melodies, the energetic performances, and the rich tapestry of Nordic and Estonian sounds. FRÄNDER is more than a band—they are a bridge between past and future, tradition and innovation.