press release: Between the ages of 16 and 21, he successfully posed as an airline pilot, an attorney, a doctor and cashed millions in fraudulent checks. In case you didn’t read the best-selling book…spoiler alert…he got caught and his exploits were depicted in the movie Catch Me If You Can starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Frank W. Abagnale, a renowned cybersecurity and fraud prevention expert, has been an advisor to the FBI for over 40 years. Now, he’s joined forces with the AARP Fraud Watch Network to help you learn how to spot and avoid scams so you can protect yourself and your family.

Join the AARP Fraud Watch Network for a presentation by Frank W. Abagnale on protecting yourself from identity theft. Be sure to visit our community resource fair in the Overture Hall lobby before the presentation to learn more about organizations in the area who can help you fight fraud.

Schedule

5:45 PM: Doors open to the public

6 PM – 7 PM: Community Resource Fair

7 PM: Presentation by Frank Abagnale