Frank Catalano & Paul Wertico

press release: On Saturday October 6 at 8pm, ALL is thrilled to present Chicago-based star tenor saxophonist Frank Catalano and Grammy Award-winning Paul Wertico. Joined by pianist John Roothaan and bassist Oliver Horton, these internationally reknowned musicians will come together for a great show in our space.

Tickets $20 online in advance at https://catalanoall.bpt.me or $25 at the door. Online sales end 1 hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30.

The ALL Jazz Series is sponsored in part by Dobhan Restaurant, Alchemy, and Heid Music.

Frank Catalano recently finished a successful tour of the United States, France, England and Japan and he will be releasing a series of live recordings on Ropeadope Records in 2017 and 2018. Frank is the new Celebrity Endorser for Drambuie Scotch Liqueur. Frank’s 2016 recording “Bye, Bye, Blackbird” with David Sanborn, Jimmy Chamberlin, Nir Felder and Demos Petropoulos is still charting on Billboard. “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” debuted at #2 on the iTunes Jazz sales chart and was the #1 charting Instrumental album upon its release in April 2015. “Love Supreme Collective” Debuted at #1 on the itunes Jazz Charts in July 2014 and is an homage to John Coltrane featuring Jimmy Chamberlin (Smashing Pumpkins), Percy Jones (Brand X), Chris Poland (Megadeath), and Adam Benjamin (Kneebody). Frank’s Savoy/Columbia recording “Bang!” debuted at #12 on the Billboard Jazz Charts. Frank’s recording, “Mighty Burner” was on the Billboard Charts for 20 straight weeks.

Hailed in the press as "One of the most versatile and musical drummers in music today", Paul Wertico was born January 5, 1953 in Chicago. He gained worldwide recognition as a member of the Pat Metheny Group from 1983 to 2001. During his tenure with Metheny, Wertico played on ten recordings and four videos, appeared on numerous television shows, and frequently toured around the world. He also won seven Grammy Awards (for "Best Jazz Fusion Performance," "Best Contemporary Jazz Performance," and "Best Rock Instrumental Performance"), magazine polls, and received several gold records.

In recent years, Wertico has continued to tour and perform around the world, as well as around the Chicago metropolitan area, where he is based. This led to the creation of his own band (the Paul Wertico Trio) and collaborations with jazz notables such as Larry Coryell, Kurt Elling, and Jeff Berlin.