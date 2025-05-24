Frank Catalano/Lurrie Bell Quintet

media release: Two legendary musicians, after many ups and downs, reunite after almost 30 years to record a new album,’“Set Me Free.’ This recording is “Chicago Blues with a touch of Jazz at its very finest” – New City.

Frank Catalano and Lurrie Bell were both signed to record deals in 1995 by famed producer Bob Koester; Catalano was only 18 and Bell was 36 at the time. Both musicians went on to have storied careers.

Lurrie Bell is bonified blues royalty and was recently inducted into the Blue Hall of Fame in Memphis. He started playing with his father Carey Bell at age 7 and went on to play with Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Willie Dixon, and many other blues giants.

Frank Catalano first sat in with his mentor Von Freeman at age 11; Pearl Bailey and Louie Bellson at age 12; Miles Davis at age 13; and Tony Bennett at age 14. At age 16, Frank’s career was on an amazing path and he was asked to perform at the Grammys. On his way to the airport, he was in a horrific car accident and his right middle finger was cut off. Catalano’s budding career and life were in jeopardy, but he beat the odds and relearned his signature saxophone technique.

Bell’s career was on a path to stardom when his undiagnosed bipolar and schizophrenia go the better of him. Initially, he failed to receive the medical treatment he needed and unfortunately experienced periods of homelessness and other adversities. Thankfully in 2016, Lurrie’s album “Can’t Shake This Feeling” received a Grammy nomination and his career was again on an upward trajectory.

Both musicians have overcome adversity to become the accomplished artists that they are today. Listen to their music and you will hear that they pour their heart and soul into every note they play. “Set Me Free” is a testament to their mutual love of music and gratefulness for the quality of life that they have now achieved.

Catalano: “I love improvising and feeling the vibrations of the music. When Downbeat Magazine called me “John Coltrane Energy for the 21st century”, it was the greatest compliment ever. It’s that energy that reaches into the soul and forges a connection with all of humanity. It brings people together and makes the world a better place. It’s very powerful and healing. I’m honored that Lurrie wanted to record together and feel this album is definitely about bringing people together. I think people will really enjoy our versions of “At Last” and “Georgia on My Mind” as well as the blues standards and originals.”

Bell: “I’ve been playing since I was 5 or 6 years old. The blues caught my ear and I never looked back. The blues speaks to the facts of life. I wake up and hear the blues in my ear; the blues is always with me.”

Frank and Lurrie are excited to be doing shows together. You might have seen Frank featured with Los Lobos at the Chicago Blues Festival, The Hollywood Bowl with The Smashing Pumpkins, or leading his own band at Birdland in New York. Frank and Lurrie just received a Blues Blast Magazine nomination for best blues video, so stay tuned for more exciting news.