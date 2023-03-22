Frank Emspak

UW Memorial Union 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Frank Emspak, union activist and professor emeritus in the University of Wisconsin School for Workers, speaks about his recently published memoir, Troublemaker: Saying No to Power. His talk will focus on how unions can organize (and win) without legal authority, and what is possible to accomplish on behalf of their members. The talk is sponsored by United Faculty & Academic Staff, American Federation of Teachers Local 223, AFL–CIO, of which Dr. Emspak is a past president (1998-2008).  Free and open to the public.

Info

UW Memorial Union 800 Langdon St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Politics & Activism
Books
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Frank Emspak - 2023-03-22 16:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Frank Emspak - 2023-03-22 16:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Frank Emspak - 2023-03-22 16:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Frank Emspak - 2023-03-22 16:30:00 ical