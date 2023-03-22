press release: Frank Emspak, union activist and professor emeritus in the University of Wisconsin School for Workers, speaks about his recently published memoir, Troublemaker: Saying No to Power. His talk will focus on how unions can organize (and win) without legal authority, and what is possible to accomplish on behalf of their members. The talk is sponsored by United Faculty & Academic Staff, American Federation of Teachers Local 223, AFL–CIO, of which Dr. Emspak is a past president (1998-2008). Free and open to the public.