Frank Emspak Memorial
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Labor organizer, academic, activist, and major leftist Frank Emspak passed away on June 14, 2024. To learn more about Frank’s life and contributions, please see the AFL-CIO post here. https://aflcio.org/2024/6/24/
A memorial service will be held at Olbrich Gardens on July 1, 2024 from 4-7 p.m.
If you are unable to attend the event in person in Madison, Wisconsin, there will be a Zoom available. The link is below and people will be let in starting at 4:00 pm CDT. The public program will begin around 4:20 pm and last for an hour or so.
Please feel free to share this link with others that might wish to join.
