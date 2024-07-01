Frank Emspak Memorial

to

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Labor organizer, academic, activist, and major leftist Frank Emspak passed away on June 14, 2024. To learn more about Frank’s life and contributions, please see the AFL-CIO post here. https://aflcio.org/2024/6/24/wisconsin-troublemaker-frank-emspak-passes and the Progressive Magazine article here https://progressive.org/latest/the-passing-of-a-troublemaker-buhle-20240620/.  

A memorial service will be held at Olbrich Gardens on July 1, 2024 from 4-7 p.m.

If you are unable to attend the event in person in Madison, Wisconsin, there will be a Zoom available. The link is below and people will be let in starting at 4:00 pm CDT. The public program will begin around 4:20 pm and last for an hour or so.

Please feel free to share this link with others that might wish to join.

Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/9027227720?pwd=MGZnbmM5NEZvTFFkNk5DZFQ2Q21xdz09&omn=98480290679

Meeting ID: 902 722 7720

Passcode: 607869

One tap mobile

+16465588656,,9027227720#,,,,*607869# US (New York)

+16469313860,,9027227720#,,,,*607869# US

Info

