press release: “My conviction to Native life ways has no boundaries.”

Frank Haney, Ojibwa, spent 23 years cooking food in restaurants, hotels and dinner theaters in Wisconsin. In 2005 Frank started working on the Tsyunhehkwa organic farm in Oneida, near DePere, where he helped to grow the sacred white corn and the grass fed beef herd, along with poultry, eggs and wild foraging of medicinal and edible herbs and vegetables for the tribe. From there he moved to the Dream of Wild Heath farm in Hugo, Minnesota. Frank is committed to reintroducing indigenous food back into the American diet. Following the seven generation philosophy, he believes that we can improve our physical and spiritual health by subscribing to our ancestral beliefs in regard to food. Frank’s educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts degree in music composition, an associate’s degree in retail management and an associate’s degree in computer networking.

This event is brought to you by WUD Distinguished Lecture Series and WUD Cuisine in honor of Native American Heritage Month.

Please join WUD DLS and WUD Cuisine for An Evening with the Executive Chef of the Sioux Chef, Frank Haney on Tuesday, November 13, 7:30 p.m. The doors of Varsity Hall II & III in Union South will open at 7:00 p.m. The one-hour lecture is open and FREE to both students and the public, and will end with a 30-minute Q&A.

