Frank James, JR, Kevin Downing, Tim Bohnenkamp
The Rock Camping Resort, Mauston N4310 26th Ave., Mauston, Wisconsin 53948
Frank James & band
media release: Frank James, performing all of your favorite Country classics, is a BMI songwriter and award-winning Nashville recording artist, with radio airplay worldwide, numerous television performances! Country singer "JR" and Nashville recording artists Kevin Downing and Tim Bohnenkamp will be performing top 40 Country and classic Country music also.
