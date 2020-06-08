ONLINE: Frank Lloyd Wright Birthday Celebration

press release: Taliesin Preservation is inviting citizens not only from Wisconsin but from around the world to help celebrate Frank Lloyd Wright’s 153rd Birthday on June 8, 2020 with its first ever virtual Birthday Celebration. The event begins at 6:00 pm CST and can be seen on Taliesin Preservation’s YouTube, Facebook and Web page. The Birthday Celebration of Wright’s life is a long-standing tradition of the Taliesin Fellowship and School of Architecture that extends from Wright’s lifetime to present.

For the last several years, Taliesin Preservation has continued the ongoing tradition of the birthday celebration on the grounds of Taliesin in Spring Green, Wisconsin. The event serves as a way to continue Wright’s legacy, celebrate community and advance Taliesin Preservation’s mission of preserving the natural, built and cultural environments of the Taliesin estate.

The long-standing tradition of building community is perhaps more important now than ever. As Taliesin Preservation looks to the past to guide our future, we build on the organic way of living centered around culture, architecture. nature, and agriculture. Our efforts to continue this community is vital.

Through videos leading up to the day, participants will be able to experience what it was like to attend one of Wright’s past celebrations and learn the Taliesin “idea” of incorporating nature and beauty into people’s everyday lives. Starting this week Taliesin Preservation will be releasing interactive videos on their social media platforms. Topics will include:

History of the celebration

Designing an Invitation using geometry and nature as inspiration

Giving helpful tips on how to make Wright’s Birthday Cake

Making a beautiful floral design

Setting the perfect table for a formal or casual party

Creating an art installation for an event

Making a seasonal and locally-sourced cocktail

In addition, Taliesin Preservation will be auctioning off three unique experiences for guests to immerse in the Taliesin estate. The bidding of these items will begin the week of May 18 and run through midnight on June 8. Proceeds will directly support the mission of Taliesin Preservation.

The videos will culminate with Wright’s Birthday Celebration on June 8, 2020. These videos and the virtual event will be a way for everyone to celebrate and continue to explore the concept of “How might we live now?”.