Frank Lloyd Wright Trail Welcome Weekend

media release: Wisconsin’s Frank Lloyd Wright Trail Sites invite you to our Welcome Weekend May 15 - May 17, 2026! Whether you want to check off a site on your bucket list or immerse yourself in a full weekend of Wright’s architectural wonders, our doors will be open for you.

Use this information to begin planning but please note that most sites require advance reservations or ticketing. In many cases, you’ll need to visit the building’s website to acquire tickets. See you on the Trail!

This Welcome Weekend May 15 - May 17, Complete the Entire Frank Lloyd Wright Trail!

Sign up for our Trail Tracker and track your progress as you visit each site. The first five people to complete the FLW Trail and earn their digital Badge of Completion will win a Gift Basket!

Here's how it works:

1) Go to FrankLloydWrightTrail.org and sign up for the Trail Tracker with your name and email address.

2) Visit all 9 sites and scan the unique QR Code at each site with your phone's camera or via our App.

3)After you've visited all 9 sites, you will receive a digital Badge of Completion to put on social media.

4) Tag the Trail in your FB or IG post: @FLWTrailWI

5) We will direct message you and you'll receive a Gift Basket of Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired memorabilia! (​Limit one gift basket per household.)