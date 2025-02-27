Frank Lloyd Wright's Roots & Legacy in Madison

press release: Madison Trust for Historic Preservation "Madison Architects" series talk, on Zoom. $10.

Frank Lloyd Wright was born and spent much of his life just outside of Madison, WI. This talk will explore how his built and unbuilt works have shaped and influenced the historic and current architectural landscape in Madison and throughout the Midwest.

Speaker Emily Butler is the associate vice president of strategic partnerships & initiatives at the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Emily is based at Taliesin in Spring Green. She holds a B.A. in anthropology from Temple University and a master's in preservation studies from Tulane University.