× Expand courtesy Frank Martin Busch Frank Martin Busch & the Names on a couch. Frank Martin Busch & the Names

media release:

ABOUT Frank Martin Busch and the Names:

Frank Martin Busch & the Names: Where Heartland Twang Meets Modern Grit

From dusty red roads to dive bar neon, Frank Martin Busch & the Names carve their own brand of country, seasoned with alt-twang and storytelling that digs deep. A side project blossoming into a full-fledged force, they bring four years of shared highway miles and a wellspring of original tunes to every stage.

Frank, a songwriting champion (Isthmus Magazine’s “Fave Singer/Songwriter” two years running) leads the charge, his pen weaving tales of small-town dreams and restless hearts. Inspired by Turnpike Troubadours, Tyler Childers, and the timeless echoes of Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson, their music resonates with raw honesty and an edge that keeps it fresh.

But Frank’s voice isn’t the only one that shines. The Names – a tightknit crew of drums, bass, guitar, and fiddle – lock in like a seasoned family band, weaving harmonies that elevate each song to anthemic heights. Their musicianship is as undeniable as the grit in their sound, adding depth and dimension to every chorus.

This year, get ready for a steady dose of Frank Martin Busch & the Names. They’re dropping a new song every month – a testament to their prolific spirit and relentless dedication to their craft. So saddle up, turn the volume up, and let these modern troubadours take you on a journey you won’t forget.

Please NOTE: We do NOT allow dogs when LIVE music is performing, and some special events.

Otherwise, ALL dogs MUST be leashed and under owners control at ALL times. NO dogs are allowed inside the building.