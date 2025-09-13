Frank Martin Busch & the Names, PowerTakeOff, The Ramble, RailHopper, Mason Meyer, Shaun P, TJ Stone, Bryan Pyper, JT Spartz, Sammi Jo

media release: Help us in raising money for a brave six year old boy who is patiently waiting for a heart transplant. There will be a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle in between bands, a bake sale as well as food for purchase! The benefit starts at NOON and ends at MIDNIGHT. Music will be from 2pm until 11pm. We suggest a $10 donation for music!

Music Lineup:

2pm - Sammi Jo

3pm - JT Spartz

4pm - Bryan Pyper

5pm - Tj Stone

6pm - Shaun P

7pm - Mason Meyer

8pm - Railhopper

9pm - The Ramble

10pm - PTO

11pm - FMBATN