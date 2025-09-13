Frank Martin Busch & the Names, PowerTakeOff, The Ramble, RailHopper, Mason Meyer, Shaun P, TJ Stone, Bryan Pyper, JT Spartz, Sammi Jo

Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521

media release:  Help us in raising money for a brave six year old boy who is patiently waiting for a heart transplant. There will be a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle in between bands, a bake sale as well as food for purchase! The benefit starts at NOON and ends at MIDNIGHT. Music will be from 2pm until 11pm. We suggest a $10 donation for music!

Music Lineup:

2pm - Sammi Jo

3pm - JT Spartz

4pm - Bryan Pyper

5pm - Tj Stone

6pm - Shaun P

7pm - Mason Meyer

8pm - Railhopper

9pm - The Ramble

10pm - PTO

11pm - FMBATN

608-291-2422
