Frank Martin Busch & the Names, PowerTakeOff, The Ramble, RailHopper, Mason Meyer, Shaun P, TJ Stone, Bryan Pyper, JT Spartz, Sammi Jo
to
Main Street Music, Brooklyn 102 W. Main St., Brooklyn, Wisconsin 53521
media release: Help us in raising money for a brave six year old boy who is patiently waiting for a heart transplant. There will be a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle in between bands, a bake sale as well as food for purchase! The benefit starts at NOON and ends at MIDNIGHT. Music will be from 2pm until 11pm. We suggest a $10 donation for music!
Music Lineup:
2pm - Sammi Jo
3pm - JT Spartz
4pm - Bryan Pyper
5pm - Tj Stone
6pm - Shaun P
7pm - Mason Meyer
8pm - Railhopper
9pm - The Ramble
10pm - PTO
11pm - FMBATN