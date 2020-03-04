press release: Art Gallery Opening Reception of the month long exhibit of work by 2019 Fitch-Rona Art Crawl 1st Place Winner Frank Mittelstadt!

"Whether working in acrylics, oils, pastels, or pencils, I always strive to achieve the most accurate portrayals of the natural world. With the use of bold lighting and rich colors to create depth my goal is to create impact with each piece. If I manage to transport the viewer into the great outdoors I feel I have succeeded.

Over my 35 year art career, I have had my work juried into many national art exhibits including Birds in Art, Art for the Parks, and Paint the Parks. I have also won numerous stamp art contests as well as being named Artist of the Year by Ducks Unlimited, Wisconsin Waterfowl Association, and Wings Over Wisconsin. I have placed in the top three of the Federal Duck Stamp Contest three of the last five years.

In recent years I have specialized in creating my works on high quality wood panels".-Frank Mittelstadt

Exhibit runs March 4, 2020- March 31, 2020