ONLINE: Frank Smyth

press release:The Progressive magazine and A Room of One’s Own bookstore invite you to a Virtual Book Event with Frank Smyth and his book: The NRA: The Unauthorized History

Watch on Facebook: facebook.com/theprogressivemagazine or YouTube: youtube.com/theprogressive Sunday February 14, 2021, 7:00-8:30pm CST.

Frank Smyth is an independent, award-winning investigative journalist, and the author of The NRA: The Unauthorized History released by Flatiron Books in 2020. He is a former arms trafficking investigator for Human Rights Watch breaking the role of France in arming Rwanda before the 1994 genocide.

After the Newtown, Connecticut, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Smyth revealed in Mother Jones that an NRA board member was living near the school and that the CEO of the firm that made the weapon used in the killings had served under her on the NRA Nominating Committee. Smyth has also written about the NRA in The Village Voice, Stars and Stripes, the New York Daily News, The Washington Post, and The Progressive, and has been interviewed about the NRA on NPR, the BBC, MSNBC, and others.

Smyth will discuss lessons from the school shootings in Newtown, Connecticut at Sandy Hook Elementary School and in Parkland, Florida at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High

School.

This event takes place on the the third anniversary of the Parkland shootings and is hosted by The Progressive magazine and will be moderated by publisher Norman Stockwell

