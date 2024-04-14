media release: APRIL 14 Frankenstein (2025) A faithful adaption of Mary Shelley's 1818 novel, Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein explores themes of creation and abandonment, following an obsessive scientist whose quest to conquer death by assembling life from the dead leads to tragic consequences. Stars: Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth, and Cristoph Waltz. Gothic Horror, Sci-Fi, Drama. 2 hours 29 minutes. Rated R.