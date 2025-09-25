× Expand DMNX Photo "Schlock and Awe" creator Cody Lemke on stage. Cody Lemke

media release: Schlock and Awe Presents: Frankenstein Conquers the World

Join us for this FREE live movie screening featuring commentary from comics Cody Lemke, Sasha Rosser, and Noah Mailloux. We make jokes during bad movies. That's the show!

A radioactive heart grows into a giant caveman who battles kaiju in Frankenstein Conquers the World, a Japanese monster flick that’s equal parts nonsense and unintentional comedy. With rubber suits, awkward dubbing, and a plot that takes “creative liberties” with Mary Shelley’s classic, it’s the perfect storm of bad cinema. Watch comedians tear into this glorious trainwreck live as they riff it to pieces.

8:30PM doors • 9PM show

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1798526497738108