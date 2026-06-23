media release:

Experience the best of British theatre on our film screen! Each screening is a filmed live production with some of the best actors of today. These productions let you get closer, delve deeper and take in the spectacle in a way you’ve never experience before. On Thursday, October 15 at 7:00 pm is a screening of Frankenstein by Nick Dear, based on the novel by Mary Shelley. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for students. Friends of the MPOH can purchase tickets on July 1 at 8:00 am; the general public can purchase tickets on July 15 at 8:00 am.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Danny Boyle (Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire), Frankenstein features Benedict Cumberbatch (Hamlet, BBC’s Sherlock) and Jonny Lee Miller (Elementary, Trainspotting) alternating between the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation.

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the increasingly desperate and vengeful Creature determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal.

Scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil, are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic tale.

Captured live on stage in 2011, this thrilling, sold-out production became an international sensation, experienced by almost half a million people in cinemas around the world.

Join us for more National Theatre Screenings on Thursday, February 11, 2027 for The Importance of Being Earnest and Thursday, May 6, 2027 for Fleabag.