× Expand The Grouvin Brothers

press release: The Friends of Olin-Turville (F.O.O.T.) in cooperation with the Madison Parks Division, will be holding a series of four FREE fall concerts by local musicians in the Olin Park Pavilion. The concerts will be each Tuesday this September, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM. The pavilion is open-air and chairs/tables can be spaced widely. Folks can also sit outside the pavilion and hear the music just fine. Families and picnics are encouraged.

Here’s the line-up:

· Tuesday, September 7: Frankie Lee

· Tuesday, September 14: Cris Plata

· Tuesday, September 21: The Whiskey Farm

· Tuesday, September 28: Ladies Must Swing Orchestra

Our traditional spring concert series was cancelled both in 2020 & 2021 due to Covid. We’re hoping folks will now feel comfortable in this mostly outdoor setting to once again enjoy some live music.