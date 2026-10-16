Frankie Lee, Kenny Koeppler, Tom Dehlinger & Maury Smith
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Chief's Tavern 300 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Kenny Koeppler and Frankie Lee play a Friday every other month at Chief's Bar on Cottage Grove Road.
Our guest artists in October are Tom Dehlinger guitar & bass and Maury Smith guitar & bass & vocals. We will be playing three 45 min. sets 7-10 PM. of blues, R&B and '60's/'70s rock hits.
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Chief's Tavern 300 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music