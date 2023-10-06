FrankJayCee, christtt, Yung Shiro, Skeleton Lipstick, Global Chill, Sound Market, ImCoPav, Sain't, Mr. Boifriend, Coytoi
to
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Friday, October 6, Midwesthetic returns for our third event in Madison to kick off the Halloween season with an underground costume rave: Season of The Glitch, at Crucible!
Midwesthetic is a Madison-based underground music collective on a mission to showcase diverse and elusive genres of electronica live in the midwest. From inventive meta-performances to a plethora of exotic vendors, our live events are designed to inspire interaction amongst party-goers and provide unique and memorable experiences that push the envelope of what they've come to expect from the average electronic music concert. Performers include:
FrankJavCee https://shorturl.at/knp37
christtt https://shorturl.at/hpIZ0
Yung Shiro https://linktr.ee/yungshiro
Skeleton Lipstick https://shorturl.at/qLMXY
Global Chill https://globalchill.bandcamp.com/
Sound Market https://shorturl.at/afAO4
ImCoPav https://shorturl.at/izPW0
Sain't https://shorturl.at/bsAHW
Mr Boifriend
Coytoi
Plus BEWITCHING show visuals by Warm Light, solodolo84, and select performers.
As you party all night to our delectable and experimental mix of EDM, darksynth, witch house, phonk, bass, synthpop, and more, you'll enjoy ghoulish offerings such as:
- Costume Contest with wild prizes
- Otherworldly giveaways
- Vendors, performers, & local makers carrying exotic goods and rare physical media
- Sinister photobooth
- Inflatable party cow
- Forbidden cheese rituals
Plus some extra surprises 😈
VENDORS AND ART FROM :
Forgotten VCR https://www.patreon.com/FORGOTTEN_VCR
Spacethrob https://www.amyreguttiart.com/beginning-middle-end
Business Casual https://businesscasual.biz/
Geometric Lullaby https://geometriclullaby.bandcamp.com/merch
Blvsphemy Records https://blvsphemyrecords.bandcamp.com/
Shatterfoil Industries https://shatterfoilindustries.bandcamp.com/merch
Tabletray Studios https://www.instagram.com/notenoughnaan/
Revenaut Cassette Corp https://revenautcc.bandcamp.com/
Neon Pines Mall https://www.instagram.com/neonpinesmall/
AND MORE!
Lineup and event description subject to change. Unfortunately, we are unable to offer refunds. The event begins at 7PM and runs until 2AM; tickets $15 in advance or $20 at the door.