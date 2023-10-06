FrankKayCee, christtt, Yung Shiro, Skeleton Lipstick, Global Chill, Sound Market, ImCoPay, Sain't, Mr. Boifriend, Coytoi

media release: Friday, October 6, Midwesthetic returns for our third event in Madison to kick off the Halloween season with an underground costume rave: Season of The Glitch, at Crucible!

Midwesthetic is a Madison-based underground music collective on a mission to showcase diverse and elusive genres of electronica live in the midwest. From inventive meta-performances to a plethora of exotic vendors, our live events are designed to inspire interaction amongst party-goers and provide unique and memorable experiences that push the envelope of what they've come to expect from the average electronic music concert. Performers include:

FrankJavCee https://shorturl.at/knp37

christtt https://shorturl.at/hpIZ0

Yung Shiro https://linktr.ee/yungshiro

Skeleton Lipstick https://shorturl.at/qLMXY

Global Chill https://globalchill.bandcamp.com/

Sound Market https://shorturl.at/afAO4

ImCoPav https://shorturl.at/izPW0

Sain't https://shorturl.at/bsAHW

Mr Boifriend

Coytoi

Plus BEWITCHING show visuals by Warm Light, solodolo84, and select performers.

As you party all night to our delectable and experimental mix of EDM, darksynth, witch house, phonk, bass, synthpop, and more, you'll enjoy ghoulish offerings such as:

- Costume Contest with wild prizes

- Otherworldly giveaways

- Vendors, performers, & local makers carrying exotic goods and rare physical media

- Sinister photobooth

- Inflatable party cow﻿

- Forbidden cheese rituals﻿﻿

Plus some extra surprises 😈

﻿V﻿ENDORS AND ART FROM :

F﻿orgotten VCR https://www.patreon.com/FORGOTTEN_VCR

S﻿pacethrob https://www.amyreguttiart.com/beginning-middle-end

B﻿usiness Casual https://businesscasual.biz/

G﻿eometric Lullaby https://geometriclullaby.bandcamp.com/merch

B﻿lvsphemy Records https://blvsphemyrecords.bandcamp.com/

S﻿hatterfoil Industries https://shatterfoilindustries.bandcamp.com/merch

Tabletray Studios https://www.instagram.com/notenoughnaan/

R﻿evenaut Cassette Corp https://revenautcc.bandcamp.com/

Neon Pines Mall https://www.instagram.com/neonpinesmall/

A﻿ND MORE!

L﻿ineup and event description subject to change. Unfortunately, we are unable to offer refunds. The event begins at 7PM and runs until 2AM; tickets $15 in advance or $20 at the door.