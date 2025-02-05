Franklyn, Friendly Spectres, Fred Really, DJ Ciggy

media release: A Very Special Night For "Stellar Music & Social Gathering"

IndieTuneUp Each 1st Wednesday Of The Month, 6 PM to 9 M at the COPA Arts & Education Facility, 2841 Index Rd - Fitchburg, WI 53713

IndieTuneUp aims to bring you a "Most Unique" Up-Close, Intimate Music Listening Experience In A Fun, Casual and Relaxed Setting.

Doors at the COPA Facility Open at 6PM for the IndieTuneUp Social Hour+ Where you will have the chance to "Meet, Mingle, Chat, Share" With other ITU Attendees As Well As The ITU Performers & Event Team!!

Performances Follow the ITU Social Hour+ 7:15 PM to 9 PM

DJ Ciggy hosts.

February Artists:

Franklyn (@franklyn_music_)

Friendly Spectres (@friendlyspectres)

Fred Really (@drocup_)

It is recommended that you tell your friends! Yes... Please...Do!!

Thank You for Supporting IndieTuneUp Events, COPA & The Arts!!

ITU does not provide food or beverage for sale at our events. It is recommended that if you would like to enjoy your own favorite food and/or beverage during the show while at your table.....

that you pack & bring along your own

"personal picnic basket"