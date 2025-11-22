Fransgiving

× Expand Adam Hester A close-up of Francesca Hong. Francesca Hong

media release: One night only! Join us for a comedy fundraiser event supporting of progressive Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong at an eclectic venue just east of Madison's capitol. Featuring an exclusive interview with Francesca herself along with stand-up comedy by some of Wisconsin's sharpest comics.

A percentage of proceeds will be donated to the Francesca Hong campaign. You can also donate directly at https://francescahong.com/

Stand-up by Luise Noe, David Schendlinger, and Megan Diaz-Ricks.

Hosted by Peter Jurich.

Enter the bar and performance space by Gate 6 and take the door on the right.

*THIS IS AN INDOOR SHOW.

General admission tickets are $25 in advance, $30 day of show.

RSVP on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1377153867315624

Recommended for ages 18+. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving thirty minutes prior to showtime when doors open to have your pick of seats.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice. Refunds are issued automatically in the event of a show's cancellation.