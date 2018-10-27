press release: Freakin Halloweekend will be taking place at the High Noon Saloon on Friday, October 26, 2018 and Saturday, October 27, 2018.

This two day event celebrates the spectacle that is Halloween, with a spotlight towards local musicians performing as their favorite iconic rock stars, as well as a spotlight on rewarding creative and unique costumes.

A $200 cash prize will be presented each night to the grand prize winner of the costume contents, which will occur at 11pm both nights. Other prizes are a VIP Madison Mallards package, MadCity Music Exchange gift certificate, gift packs from Ale Asylum, Broadway Tire & Auto gift certificate, Four Star Video gift certificate, and DVDs of the Wisconsin based film The New World Horror.

This year’s performers are:

Friday

8pm Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds (Performed by Bill Borowski)

9pm Modest Mouse (We Should Have Been DJs)

10pm The Pretenders (Performed by Bing Bong/The German Art Students)

11pm – 11:30pm Costume Contest

11:30pm The Police (Performed by Ghost Socket)

12:30am Black Sabbath (Performed by Bronson Wisconsin)

Saturday

8pm Ani DiFranco

9pm The Foo Fighters (Performed by Alex Olveda band)

10:00pm Fat Elvis (Performed by The Shabelles/Something to Do)

11pm Costume Contest

11:30pm The Cranberries (Performed by Heavy Looks)

12:30am Foreigner (Performed by Cold Black River/Negative Example)

$10 per night