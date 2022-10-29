media release: Freakin Halloweekend will be taking place at The High Noon Saloon on Saturday, October 29 2022.

This event (now in its 16th year) celebrates the spectacle that is Halloween, with a spotlight towards local musicians performing as their favorite iconic rock stars, as well as a spotlight on rewarding creative and unique costumes.

A $100 cash prize will be presented to the grand prize winner of the costume contents, which will occur at 11:30pm. Other prizes from our sponsors include a VIP Madison Mallards package, Forward Madison FC package, 89.9 WORT swag, MadCity Music Exchange gift certificate, Massage East gift certificate, Four Star Video gift certificate, Klassy Kandy gift certificate, Lost Lakes tattoo gift certificate, B-Side gift certificate, and of course, DVDs of the Wisconsin based horror film "The New World Horror."

This year’s performers are:

7:30pm Neil Young (Performed by Joe Marsden)

8:30pm REM (Performed by The Fauxtons)

9:30pm Genesis and Phil Collins (Performed by members of The Shabelles and Gentle Brontosaurus)

10:30pm The Black Crowes (Performed by Murder of Crowes)

11:30pm COSTUME CONTEST

11:45pm LCD Soundsystem (Performed by The Earthlings)

$15 at the Door