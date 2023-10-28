media release: The 17th Annual Freakin Halloweekend is taking place at The High Noon Saloon on Saturday, October 28th, 2023.

This event celebrates the spectacle that is Halloween, with a spotlight towards local musicians performing as their favorite iconic musicians, as well as rewarding creative and unique costumes.

This year we are adding an early family-friendly show from 4pm-6pm including a kids' costume contest.

EARLY SHOW

5:45 Kids' Costume Contest

5pm Pat Benatar (performed by members of Damsel Trash, Screamin Cyn Cyn and the Pons, Gold Dust Women, Dash Hounds, and Barely Civil)

4pm Cake (performed by members of Birdseye, Mickey Sunshine, and Purra)

Tickets $10 Adults / $5 Kids 12 & under

LATE SHOW

11:45 Nirvana (performed by members of The Qualms, The Gubers, and Bashford)

11:30 COSTUME CONTEST

10:30 Beck (performed by members of The Shabelles, Gentle Brontosaurus, and Something to Do)

9:30 Garbage (performed by members of The German Art Students and Bing Bong)

8:30 Daft Punk (performed by The Earthlings)

7:30 Erykah Badu (performed by Niko Murphy and members of The Periodicals and Adam Tesfaye Band)

Tickets $15 (18+)

A cash prize along with premium local sponsored prizes will be presented to the multiple winners of the late show costume contest.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFjovwcUSNo