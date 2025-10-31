media release: A Madison staple for 19 years, Freakin Halloweekend is excited to announce the move to the newly renovated Atwood Music Hall.

Freakin’ Halloweekend proudly celebrates Halloween by showcasing local Madison musicians performing as their favorite iconic rock stars, musicians, or performers. This year will include six tribute bands.

As always, the annual COSTUME CONTEST rewards creative and unique costumes through cash prizes, premium gift certificates, and swag adding up to OVER A GRAND!

This year’s performers are yet to be selected; however, bands interested in playing the event may fill out the Submission Form at www.freakinhalloweekend.com.

Doors open at 5pm/Show starts promptly at 6pm.

$15 ADV/DOS