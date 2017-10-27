Freakin' Halloweekend
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
See your favorite local bands dress up as THEIR favorite mega-bands for one night! Enter the Best Costume Contest to win cash prizes!
Oct. 27:
Tribute to Pearl Jam: Brian Liston, Derrick Henrickson, Lars Forde, Michael Patrick, Ryan Gronli
Tribute to Faith No More: Members of Gran Fury, Droids Attack, and Helliphant
Tribute to The Pogues: The Kissers
Tribute to The Misfits: Members of All Murder (YLAB)
Oct. 28:
Tribute to No Doubt: Ginny Kincaid with members of Damsel Trash, Immigre, Nester, and Driveway Thriftdwellers
Tribute to U2: The Shabelles
Tribute to The Go Go's: Members of Gentle Brontosaurus, Heavy Looks, Proud Parents, Once a Month, and Miyha
Tribute to Green Day (playing "Dookie"): We Should Have Been DJs
Tribute to Johnny Cash: Wood Chickens