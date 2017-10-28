Freakin' Halloweekend

See your favorite local bands dress up as THEIR favorite mega-bands for one night! Enter the Best Costume Contest to win cash prizes!

Oct. 27:

Tribute to Pearl Jam: Brian Liston, Derrick Henrickson, Lars Forde, Michael Patrick, Ryan Gronli

Tribute to Faith No More: Members of Gran Fury, Droids Attack, and Helliphant

Tribute to The Pogues: The Kissers

Tribute to The Misfits: Members of All Murder (YLAB)

Oct. 28:

Tribute to No Doubt: Ginny Kincaid with members of Damsel Trash, Immigre, Nester, and Driveway Thriftdwellers

Tribute to U2: The Shabelles

Tribute to The Go Go's: Members of Gentle Brontosaurus, Heavy Looks, Proud Parents, Once a Month, and Miyha

Tribute to Green Day (playing "Dookie"): We Should Have Been DJs

Tribute to Johnny Cash: Wood Chickens