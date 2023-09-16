media release: USA | 1932 | DCP | 64 min.

Director: Tod Browning; Cast: Olga Baclanova, Wallace Ford, Harry Earles

Browning’s classic, which shocked early '30s audiences and was partly responsible for the enforcement of Hollywood’s production code, is still as fascinating and unsettling as it was over 90 years ago. Featuring a supporting cast of genuine sideshow acts like the conjoined Hilton sisters and “The Amazing Half Boy” Johnny Eck, Freaks tells the circus story of a corrupt trapeze artist (Baclanova), her seduction of little person Hans (Earles), and the subsequent revenge of Hans’ fellow performers.

