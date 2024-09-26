Freaky Friday the Musical

Verona Area High School Theater & Music production, 7 pm on 9/26, 6:30 pm on 9/27 and 2 & 7 pm, 9/28. $16.

media release: When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Freaky Friday, a new musical based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic. By spending a day in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another's struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.