Fred Abong, Cody James

media release: When people ask about the our musical booking philosophy here at the Red Rooster, one of the thoughts was to capture the spirit of South by Southwest in the glory years of the early ’90s – talented up-and-comers traveling from across the country for a set (and perhaps recognition), mixed with veteran musicians venturing out with side projects and new directions. It’s in that latter camp that New Orleans-based alternative folk-rock artist Fred Abong matches that philosophy to perfection.

A Filipino-American, Abong cut his teeth on the Rhode Island hardcore punk scene. Perhaps best known for playing bass for Throwing Muses and then Belly, he opted to ditch all of this for academic pursuits. Now back solo as a singer-songwriter, Abong also plays bass in the Kristin Hersh Electric Trio.

His latest release, Fear Pageant, showcases an ethereal High Plains Americana – atmospheric instrumentation backing Abong’s resonant, textured vocals.

Opening will be Oshkosh-based pop/rock songwriter/guitarist Cody James, whose growing library of material is full of catchy riffs and lyrics. “See the Sights” and “Tear the Sky” are his two most recent releases.