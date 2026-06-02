Fred Moyer Jazz Trio
Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Enjoy an unforgettable afternoon of jazz featuring world-renowned pianist Fred Moyer, bassist Lowell Ringel, and percussionist Neil Hemphill, an ensemble The Cabaret Exchange calls "fresh, diverse, and dynamic."
6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, WI 53705
General Admission: $25 | Student Tickets: $10. All proceeds support One City Schools.
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Oakwood Village-University Woods Center for Arts & Education 6205 Mineral Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53719
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