Fred P, Geoff K

media release: Join us for the 10 year celebration of Willy Street Beats! It's taken us a year longer than expected, but we're so very excited to share the dance floor with you all once again. We're doing something momentous for this comeback event and bringing in house music legend Fred P (Soul People Music, Private Society) all the way from Berlin to celebrate! It's going to be something truly special having him play at the Willy Street Fair, and then again at High Noon Saloon for an extended three-hour set. Major support from DJ Nola (Minneapolis), Home Team (Fox Valley), Devcloud (San Francisco), XEXYZ (Milwaukee), ROMY (Madison), & Geoff K (Madison).

MADCAT PET SUPPLIES PRESENTS: WILLY STREET BEATS AT THE WILLY STREET FAIR

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18TH, 2021

Willy Street Fair Stage

(800 block of Williamson Street, new bigger location)

FREE ALL DAY / ALL AGES

2:00pm - ROMY (Madison)

3:00pm - XEXYZ (Milwaukee)

4:00pm - Devcloud (San Francisco)

5:00pm - Home Team (Fox Valley)

6:00pm - DJ Nola (Minneapolis)

7:30pm - Fred P (Berlin)

Willy Street Beats After Dark @ High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave Madison. $20 / 21+

9:30pm - Geoff K (Jiggy Jamz) - Madison

11pm - Fred P (Soul People Music, Private Society) - Berlin

Fred P aka Black Jazz Consortium - “Deep”, perhaps the word most associated with the career of Fred P, and for once, an accurate portrayal. Eleven albums, innumerable releases and decades of Djing into his career, the New York-turned-Berlin resident continues to push further into his own sound, craft, and mind. For those fortunate enough to be present for one of Fred's cathartic, physical and spiritual DJ sets, the dancefloor is not just a place for enjoyment, but for potential.

That opportunity for potential – his own, yours, that of our collective consciousness – has long-been the earnest pursuit of Fred P, channeled expertly through his evolved and deeply personal exploration of house and techno music. His futurist approach is inspired as much by the scene's bonafide revolutionaries, Frankie Knuckles to David Morales and Danny Tenaglia, as his own futurist philosophy, weaved together from a glorious patchwork inspired by an ever-expanding network or thinkers, collaborators, and international encounters.

If this all sounds rather academic, then any appearance from Fred P will cement the sound of his vision. Years dancing at New York nightspots such as Red Zone, Sound Factory and Tunnel proved to be the sort of open-minded education that cannot be bought, cannot be sold and cannot be hyped. Here, among an eclectic cast throng of consciously aligned fellow party-goers, Fred P learned pleasure and patience from extensive record collections that often went some way to suggest that less can mean more.

Fred P has recently brought his acclaimed Soul People Music outlet to an end and embraced a new label, Perpetual Sound. Launching with a new recording for arguably his best-loved alias, Black Jazz Consortium, the label will be guided solely by his proven eye for emotion and evolution, anticipating new collaborations and styles. He's also recently launched another new vinyl label, Private Society.

