Fred Really (album release), Mr. Boifriend, Mubus, Cemented, Soup the Fifth

COPA, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713

media release: C ome out to the COPA Madison on May 16 to hear the new FRED REALLY album "BLACK PUDDING" Live with a multi-genre line up in support.

Artists (in order of appearance):

Mr. Boifriend

Mubus

Cemented

FRED REALLY

Host: Soup the Fifth

Price: $10 online or at the door

Doors open 6:30 pm. Show at 7 pm.

