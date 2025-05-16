Fred Really (album release), Mr. Boifriend, Mubus, Cemented, Soup the Fifth
COPA, Fitchburg 2841 Index Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53713
media release: C ome out to the COPA Madison on May 16 to hear the new FRED REALLY album "BLACK PUDDING" Live with a multi-genre line up in support.
Artists (in order of appearance):
Mr. Boifriend
Mubus
Cemented
FRED REALLY
Host: Soup the Fifth
Price: $10 online or at the door
Doors open 6:30 pm. Show at 7 pm.
