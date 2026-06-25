Fred Really, Still Cameron, Jexizis, Poetic That God, The Scratch-Offs, Dad Bods, Mr. Boifriend, The Great Samwitch
to
Gamma Ray Bar 121 W. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Steven Spoerl, Tone Madison
Fred Really on stage during the Tone Madison 10th anniversary party.
Fred Really
media release: FROM THE HIGHEST OF HORSES, CALLING UPON ALL THAT ARE STRANGE AND DISILLUSIONED, JOIN US @ DRO-CHELLA JULY 4, the ONLY anti-fascist-variety-show-multi-genre-one-night-festival around. For only $10 come hang & vibe out to some rappers, bands, and even some special acts (magic, comedy, etc.) ITS GOING TO BE SOMETHING YOU DON'T HAVE WANT TO MISS, GET YOUR FIREWORKS AND GRILLING OUT OF THE WAY AND COME GET DOWN LIKE A REAL AMERICAN WOULD---WITH BEER AND PUNK ROCK.