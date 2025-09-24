Wisconsin Book Festival.

media release: When Fred Risser retired from the Wisconsin Senate in 2021, his sixty-four years in state government made him the longest serving legislator in US history. Now, with candor and wit, Risser shares his singular perspective on events that transformed the state and the nation over the course of his remarkable career in Forward for the People: The Autobiography of America’s Longest Serving Legislator, cowritten with journalist and author Doug Moe.

In the book, Risser paints a vivid picture of his storied journey through Wisconsin politics and his work on behalf of the state and his constituents, including authoring 240 bills that became law. He also recounts his role in the “Joe Must Go” drive to recall US Senator Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s and as the senior senator among the “Fab Fourteen” Wisconsin Democrats who opposed Governor Scott Walker’s Act 10 legislation against collective bargaining in 2011.

Featuring more than forty photographs from Risser’s personal collection and the Wisconsin Senate and enhanced with details sourced from correspondence, personal notes, newspaper accounts, and recollections from friends and former colleagues, Forward for the People is an engaging account of an extraordinary life in public service.

“Fred Risser has been a major player in the state’s progressive causes that set Wisconsin apart as an example for the rest of the nation. The retired senator and Doug Moe have provided us with a book that will help generations to come understand why our state is special.”

—Dave Zweifel, editor emeritus, The Capital Times

“Since the day Fred Risser walked into my West High School political science class as a special guest my senior year, he has been a luminary in Wisconsin politics and a symbol of public service for me. Fred’s unmatched career as the longest serving legislator in US history is a testament to his dedication to our state, and we all have something to learn from his remarkable career and commitment to others.”

—Tammy Baldwin, US senator from Wisconsin

“Fred Risser’s story is an important one to tell in today’s turbulent political era. Not only did he maintain an exceptional record of service, he also fiercely protected the institution of the Wisconsin Senate and excelled at bipartisan accomplishments and strong friendships with colleagues, regardless of party. This book is a marvelous testimony to his unique life and admirable political leadership.”

—Brian Rude, former Wisconsin state senator

“Times change, constituencies change, political issues change, yet voters chose Fred Risser to represent them time and time again. I have long admired his honesty, his values, and his advocacy and legislative leadership in the issues we both care about. This book is the story of the political life of Wisconsin for more than sixty years and a remarkable man who helped shape it.”

—Jim Doyle, former Wisconsin governor

“Fred Risser’s story is also a story of Madison—his political family, his rise to elected office and leadership, his push for new buildings in downtown and on campus, his part in the Capitol restoration and Monona Terrace, his successful drive for a state smoking ban, and as a witness and participant in the drama surrounding the signing of Act 10. Risser and the Wisconsin Senate are two Madison institutions fully explained in this book.”

—Jeff Mayers, president of WisPolitics and former political reporter at The Wisconsin State Journal

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Senator Fred A. Risser was born and raised in Madison, Wisconsin. A veteran of World War II, Risser was elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1956 at age twenty-nine—the fourth generation in his family to serve in the state legislature. He lives in Madison with his wife, Nancy.

Doug Moe has worked for more than four decades as a magazine editor, newspaper columnist, and freelance writer. He is the author of more than a dozen books, including most recently, Moments of Happiness: A Wisconsin Band Story, with Mike Leckrone. Moe lives in Madison.