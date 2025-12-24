Fred Rouse & Doug Moe

media release: Community members are invited to an inspiring evening celebrating the launch of Barber to Wealth Builder, the new book by Fred Rouse and Doug Moe that tells the true story of how Rouse rose from humble beginnings as a barber to long-term success in real estate and investing. The event will feature a live conversation and interview with Fred Rouse, led by co-author Doug Moe (at 6 pm), followed by an audience Q&A, book signing, and reception. Proceeds from book sales will support youth financial literacy initiatives. The evening is designed to educate, motivate, and connect people interested in personal finance, investing, entrepreneurship, and powerful real-life success stories.

Tuesday, January 6, 2026, 5pm to 7pm CST, Irish Fields Apartments Community Room, 2557 Tullamore Street, Fitchburg, WI 53711

About the Book: Barber to Wealth Builder traces Fred Rouse’s journey from barber school at age 19 to building lasting financial success through real estate and investing. The book highlights key turning points, lessons learned, and the belief that steady learning and discipline can change a financial future.

About the Authors:

Fred Rouse is a real estate investor, mentor, and community advocate who remains active with Rouse Management Company as it celebrates 60 years in business. He lives in Fitchburg, Wisconsin, with his wife, Ann.

Doug Moe is a Wisconsin journalist and author with more than four decades of experience covering the people andstories that shape the state. Learn more at dougmoe.org.