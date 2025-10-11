Freddie Da King, KINGBLVKE, Sammi Solberg, SUVI, Obscure, CBK, NGS, Mista Swisha, Nadine, Que Alexander, DJ MAANNYY

media release: Nordic Pharaoh presents: Urban Verse Showcase Vol. 2

Multi genre music event including:

Freddie Da King - KVNGBLVKE - Sammi Solberg - SUVI - Obscure - CBK - NGS - Mista Swisha - Nadine - Que Alexander - DJ MAANNYY

Come on out and celebrate local regional talent with us October 11th, 2025 at Viking Lanes.

Doors at 7:30

21+

1410 US-HWY 51, Stoughton, Wi, 53589